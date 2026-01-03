Maduro's Last Meeting Before Being Captured By US Caught On Camera | WATCH | Image: Republic

Caracas: China’s Special Envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean, Qiu Xiaoqi, met Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas just hours before the United States launched a large-scale military operation against Venezuela.

The meeting took place at the Miraflores Presidential Palace, where Maduro received the Chinese delegation led by Qiu, a senior diplomat who is the Special Representative for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs. State television footage showed the two sides exchanging greetings and holding closed-door talks, with Venezuelan officials later saying the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, political coordination and economic ties.

Maduro said at the meeting, “I am very happy to greet you. Thank you, and thank President Xi Jinping for his brotherhood and his message as a strong leader for the world."

The timing of the meeting has drawn global attention after United States President announced on Saturday that US Army has captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured by US forces and flown out of the country following massive airstrikes on Venezuela.

The capture came after the United States launched multiple explosions in and around Caracas. Across Caracas, the strikes triggered panic among residents, with reports of power outages, roadblocks, and heavy security deployment around government buildings. Flights in and out of Venezuelan airspace were disrupted, and neighbouring countries placed their forces on alert as regional leaders called for restraint.

In a statement released on social media after the strikes, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and was linked to long-standing criminal charges against the Venezuelan leader, including allegations related to narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, accusations that has long been denied by the Venezuelan government.

Venezuela’s government has condemned the US action as an “illegal act of aggression” and has called for an urgent UNSC meeting.

Chinese officials have so far not issued a formal response to the US strike.