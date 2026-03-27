IAEA Chief Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Strikes on Iran's Bushehr NPP, Says Damage Could Trigger 'Major Radiological Accident'

Vienna: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has voiced serious concerns over reported military strikes near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, warning that damage to the operational nuclear facility could spark a major radiological accident with wide-ranging consequences.

In a post on X on Thursday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he was "deeply concerned" about the latest reported strikes near the Bushehr plant, emphasising that given it is an operating nuclear power station housing a large amount of radioactive material, any harm to the facility could result in a catastrophic radiological event affecting not just Iran but neighbouring regions as well.

"In the current context of the ongoing conflict, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterates his deep concern about recent military strikes reportedly occurring near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the latest on Tuesday evening. Given that it is an operating nuclear power plant with a large amount of nuclear material, DG Grossi warns that damage to the facility could result in a major radiological accident affecting a large area in Iran and beyond," the post read.

Bushehr, located in southern Iran on the Persian Gulf and the country's first commercial nuclear power station.

Grossi reiterated the IAEA's call for maximum restraint by military actors in and around the conflict zone to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident, also stressing the importance of adhering to international nuclear safety and security principles during conflict.

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DG Grossi calls again for maximum restraint to avoid the risk of such a nuclear accident and stresses the importance of observing the 7 pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict," the post added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IAEA called for restraint after Iran informed the UN nuclear watchdog that a projectile had hit the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

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The IAEA said that, as per Tehran, no injuries were reported, and the plant is functioning normally.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal. IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict," the IAEA stated in a separate post on X.