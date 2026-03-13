IAEA Chief Says It Is Trying To Seek New Nuclear Agreement Between US, Iran | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: As the war in Iran continued to rage on for the 14th consecutive day, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael ​Grossi said on Friday ⁠that the ​UN nuclear watchdog is trying to seek a new nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran.

IAEA head Rafael ​Grossi ​said, “We are seeking a new nuclear agreement between the United States and Iran. We hope to resume talks to reach a long-term solution regarding the Iranian nuclear program.”

Earlier as the conflict started off, the IAEA confirmed that the entrances to Iran's underground and ​previously bombed uranium-enrichment plant at Natanz ‌were struck as part of the military attacks. The underground ​Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's ⁠three uranium-enrichment plants that are widely believed to be in operation, when the strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities were carried out in June 2025.

IDF Conducts Precision Strike

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that it has conducted a precision strike on the 'Taleghan' compound, a key site linked to Iran's nuclear weapons development program. This was part of ongoing operations in Tehran.

According to the IDF statement, the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise intelligence, targeted the facility amid a series of recent strikes in the Iranian capital. The compound was described as being utilized by the Iranian regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons.

The IDF highlighted that in recent years, the Taleghan site served for the development of advanced explosives and the conduct of sensitive experiments, tied to the covert 'AMAD' project--Iran's alleged nuclear weaponization program from the 2000s.

