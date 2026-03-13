Top Iranian Leaders Lead Massive Quds Day Rally in Tehran as Explosions Rock City

Tehran: While bombs continue to drop in Tehran, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, and the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen marching on the streets of Tehran in the massive Quads Day March, to project a message of strength, as the Middle Eastern country is at war against Israel and US.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who joined the march said that millions have taken to the streets, demonstrating their strong will and determination.

“Today is Quds Day in Iran, and despite the brutal attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States, millions of Iranians have taken to the streets in Tehran and other cities, demonstrating their strong will and determination. The enemies will be forced to acknowledge the power of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said speaking to reporters.

As per reports from the Tasnim news agency, protesters were heard shouting, "Death to Israel!" and “Death to America!”.

Iranian Culture Minister Reza Salehi Amiri, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, Minister of Communications Sattar Hashemi, Minister of Industry Mohammad Atabak, Atomic Energy Chief Mohammad Eslami and Expediency Council Chairman Sadegh Larijani, and Police chief Ahmadreza Radan were also seen at the Quads Day March in Tehran.

“The Zionist entity's attacks on the course of the march are proof of its desperation. Trump is not intelligent enough to realize that the Iranian people are a mature, strong, and determined people. The greater the American pressure, the stronger the people's resolve,” top security official Larijani said while speaking to reporters.

One person was killed as a huge explosion was heard in the capital; the Ferdowsi Square was hit with strikes, which is in close proximity to Enghelab Street where the Quds or Jerusalem Day demonstrations were held. Thousands were taking part in the annual rallies held in solidarity with Palestinians, as attacks continued for the 14th consecutive day.

An explosion was also captured live on TV as Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i was speaking to reporters at the Quads march in the city.