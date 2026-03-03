IAEA Confirms Damage at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site Amid Ongoing War, No Radiation Leak Detected

New Delhi: The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) on Tuesday confirmed through satellite imagery that entrance buildings at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) had suffered damage. However, the agency stressed that there were no radiological consequences and no additional impact on the underground facility itself, which had already been severely damaged in the June conflict. Radiation levels in countries bordering Iran remain at normal background levels.

Israel on Monday confirmed that its Natanz nuclear facility was struck during the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, raising fears of a possible radiation leak. Iran’s ambassador Reza Najafi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of deliberately targeting “peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities,” naming Natanz among the sites hit.

Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed deep concern over the escalating war. He warned that while no radiological release has been detected so far, the risk of a serious incident “cannot be ruled out.” Grossi said any leak could force evacuations across areas “as large or larger than major cities.”

Grossi also revealed that the IAEA has been trying to contact Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation but has received no response, heightening worries about the safety of nuclear sites under bombardment.

With tensions escalating in West Asia, the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has entered its fourth day today. Iran has fired missiles at Israel and Arab states, Hezbollah has launched attacks from Lebanon, and the United States continues to target Iranian infrastructure. The fighting has intensified fears of a wider regional conflict with global consequences.