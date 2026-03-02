Natanz Nuclear Facility Struck Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict, IAEA Warns of Radiation Leak Risk

Iran has confirmed that its Natanz nuclear facility was hit during ongoing US and Israeli military operations, intensifying fears of a potential radiation leak. Iran’s ambassador Reza Najafi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of targeting “peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities,” adding that Natanz was among the sites struck.

"Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday," said Najafi

The IAEA’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, speaking at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 35‑nation Board of Governors, voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict, warning that a radiological release “with serious consequences” cannot be ruled out. Grossi said the agency has extensive knowledge of nuclear material in the region and stands ready to provide assistance if required. He stressed that any leak could force evacuations across areas “as large or larger than major cities.”

Grossi revealed that the IAEA has been trying to contact Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation but has received no response. The lack of communication has heightened worries about the safety of nuclear facilities under bombardment.

So far, radiation levels in countries bordering Iran remain at normal background levels, according to the IAEA. However, Grossi cautioned that the situation is fluid and could deteriorate quickly if damage at Natanz worsens.

The strike on Natanz comes as the war between Iran and U.S.-backed Israel enters its third day. Iran has fired missiles at Israel and Arab states, while Hezbollah has launched attacks from Lebanon. The United States continues to target Iranian infrastructure, raising fears of a wider regional conflict with global consequences.

