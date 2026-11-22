Texas: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken Indian-origin man Raghul Anandakrishnan into custody following his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording in Texas, stating that he will remain detained pending immigration court proceedings.

In a post on X, ICE said that Anandakrishnan had served time in a county jail in Texas after being convicted in the case. The agency said his conviction followed a woman's complaint that an employee at a wireless company had accessed her phone and transferred explicit photographs stored on it to his own device.

“Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his. ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings,” the agency said.

ICE did not provide further details regarding the nature or timeline of the immigration proceedings. The development comes amid the Trump administration's intensified immigration enforcement measures and broader scrutiny of individuals accused of obtaining US citizenship through fraudulent means.

Advertisement

Earlier, on October 6, the US Department of Justice announced what it described as the largest denaturalisation drive in contemporary history, initiating proceedings to revoke the citizenship of 40 individuals, including one person of Indian origin. The cases are being pursued in federal courts across the country and involve allegations of serious offences, including acting as an agent of a foreign government, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated sodomy involving an individual with special needs.

Announcing the initiative, Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “Today's announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history." Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate, who heads the Justice Department's Civil Division, said, “Every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship."

Advertisement

Among those targeted was Balwinder Singh, a California resident accused of obtaining permanent residency and subsequently naturalising under a different identity. The Justice Department has also initiated denaturalisation proceedings against former US Navy sailor Jinchao Wei, who was convicted of espionage-related offences involving the transfer of classified military information to China.

The wider initiative covers individuals from Pakistan, Mexico, Cambodia, Nepal and Afghanistan. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, naturalised US citizens can have their citizenship revoked if it is established that they obtained it unlawfully or through concealment of material facts or deliberate misrepresentation.