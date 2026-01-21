Iceland, Who's Your Daddy?: Internet Erupts In Meme Fest As Trump Confuses Greenland With Iceland At Davos

Davos: Internet erupted in a meme fest after US President Donald Trump mistakenly called Greenland "Iceland" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

While speaking at the forum, Trump stated that Europe and the NATO “loved him” for trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Mistakenly calling Greenland “Iceland”, Trump added that they loved him until he told them about his plan to annex Iceland. He stated, “And until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy, right, last time. Very smart man said, he's our daddy. He's running it.”

The ‘daddy’ remark was a reference to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's comment last year, when he justified Trump's use of profanity against Israel and Iran for violating ceasefire. After the violation, Trump had said, "They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a school yard. They fight like hell, you can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop them." Justifying the President's words, Rutte said, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”

While speaking at Davos, Trump further said that after announcing his ambition over Greenland, he began to be viewed as a “terrible human being” by the Europe. “What I'm asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located, that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection. It's a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades,” he added.

Again mistaking Iceland for Greenland, Trump that US has always been there for NATO but NATO did not support him on the issue of “Iceland”.

He said, “But the problem with NATO is that we'll be there for them 100%. But I'm not sure that they'd be there for us. If we gave them the call, gentlemen, we are being attacked. We're under attack by such and such a nation. I know them all very well. I'm not sure that they'd be there. I know we'd be there for them. I don't know that they'd be there for us. So with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears, I don't know that they'd be there for us. They're not there for us on Iceland. That I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland's already cost us a lot of money.”

Trump's repeated slip of tongue triggered a meme fest on social media, with a netizen joking, “Iceland, who is your daddy?”

Another shared a meme of Iceland hiding after Trump's speech.