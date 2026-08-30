'Identify Your Real Enemy': Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei Urges Gulf Rulers To Unite, Defend Each Other

New Delhi: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite against what ​he called their "real enemy" and said divisions among Muslims served ‌the interests of their adversaries.

The message was published on Khamenei's Telegram account for Islamic Unity Week, which marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

It called for Muslim ​unity, cooperation in various fields and mutual defence, saying anyone ​who creates divisions among Muslims, "knowingly or unknowingly," helps Islam's enemies.

It ⁠asked whether Palestinians would have been left "so helpless" if Muslims had ​been united.

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Khamenei has not been seen in public since being injured in U.S.-Israeli ​airstrikes six months ago that launched the Iran war, killing his father and previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His call for unity echoes a statement he made on Friday ​to Iranians, when he said he had banned actions that harm ​social cohesion and urged authorities to avoid "discouraging statements" that weaken national and public morale.

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Khamenei ‌specifically ⁠asked Gulf Arab rulers whether "rogues without identity" would have dared to covet their lands and possessions if the peoples and governments of the Gulf had been "united under the flag of Islam."

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, ​Gulf Arab monarchies ​have viewed Iran's ⁠revolutionary ideology, including its anti-monarchic rhetoric and regional influence, as a threat to their political systems.

During the present ​conflict, Tehran has struck U.S. military facilities as ​well as ⁠other infrastructure in Gulf states, underscoring the tensions between Tehran and its Gulf neighbours.

"My emphatic and repeated recommendation to the rulers of Islamic countries, ⁠especially the ​countries of West Asia and the Gulf, ​is to identify your real enemy, understand his plan and confront it," Khamenei said.