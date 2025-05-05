IDF Bombs Houthi Infrastructure in Yemen

The Israeli military confirmed today that its Air Force carried out airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-controlled infrastructure in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport the day before.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), fighter jets struck several key locations along Yemen’s western coast, including the Hodeidah port and a concrete factory near the city of Bajil, which lies about 2,000 kilometers from Israel.

In a statement, the IDF said the port of Hodeidah is being used by the Houthis “for the transfer of Iranian weapons, equipment for military needs, and other terror purposes.” The nearby concrete factory, it added, “serves as an important economic resource for the Houthi terror regime and is used for building tunnels and military infrastructure.”

“These strikes constitute a blow to the regime’s economy and its military buildup,” the IDF said.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have previously launched missiles and drones at Israel. Friday’s strike on Ben Gurion Airport marked a serious escalation, prompting the Israeli response. This latest operation marks the sixth Israeli strike in Yemen since the war began, and the first since January.

Until now, Israel had held off on responding to Houthi attacks, as the United States had taken the lead with a significant aerial campaign against the group in recent months.