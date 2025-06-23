IDF Footage Reveals Iranian F-14’s Destroyed In Latest Strike By Israeli Air Force | Watch

Iran is the only country in the world with F-14's in active duty. | Image: X

Israel-Iran Conflict Updates: Amid the ongoing conflict in the middle east, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released footage showcasing strikes that took out several Iranian aircraft, including F‑14 Tomcats at various airfields across Iran.

This latest operation, which took place around June 21-22, involved a mix of Israeli fighter jets and drones. IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated that drones targeted six military airbases rendering 15 Iranian warplanes, including F‑14s, F‑5s, and attack helicopters along with damaging aerial refueling tankers.

This operation builds on earlier strikes that have already weakened Iran’s aerial defenses. Over the past week, Israel claims to have destroyed up to three F‑14s and two F‑5s in central Iran during previous attacks. IDF jets and drones have also consistently targeted missile launchers, drone storage sites, and air defense radars, with around 20 fighter jets deploying precision munitions in recent operations.

Iran is the last country to operate the F‑14 fleet, which are aging fighters acquired back in the 1970s. Their destruction represents a significant strategic setback, highlighting Israel’s aerial superiority