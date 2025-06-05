IDF Recovers Bodies of Israeli-American Hostages Killed in October 7 Hamas Attack

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) have recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages who were killed during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The remains of Judi Weinstein, 70, and Gad Haggai, 72, were returned to Israel after a carefully planned overnight mission in southern Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed.

Both Weinstein and Haggai held dual citizenship with Israel and the United States. Their deaths were first announced in December 2023. Their daughter, Iris Haggai Liniado, shared her grief and relief on Facebook, writing, “My beautiful parents have been freed. We have certainty.” She expressed gratitude to the Israeli military, the FBI, and both governments for their efforts, while urging the release of all remaining hostages.

According to an IDF statement, Weinstein and Haggai were killed by terrorists from the Mujahideen Brigades—a small Palestinian group—during their attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

The forum representing Israeli hostage families described the return of the bodies as “painful and heartbreaking,” yet said it brought some healing amid long uncertainty. The group called on Israeli decision-makers to urgently pursue agreements that would ensure the return of all remaining hostages. They stressed the importance of acting swiftly, saying, “There is no need to wait another 608 agonising days for this. The mission can be completed as early as tomorrow morning. This is what the majority of the Israeli people want.”

At present, Israel believes at least 20 of the 56 hostages still held are alive.