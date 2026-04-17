'If Deal Is Signed In Islamabad, I Might Go': Trump Hints At Pakistan Visit Amid US-Iran Talks

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is finalised there, indicating Islamabad's possible role in ongoing negotiations.

"I would go to Pakistan, yeah," Trump told reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada. "If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he told the reporters.

The US President also praised Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive. He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict “have been so great.”

Furthermore, President Trump expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations with Iran, suggesting that a deal could be announced soon and may have wider economic implications.

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"I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said. “If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before.”

Speaking on energy prices, Trump said fuel costs have already shown signs of easing amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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"Well, they're not very high, if you look at what they were supposed to be, in order to get rid of a nuclear weapon with the danger that entails. So the gas prices have come down very much over the last three, four days," he said.

He also addressed inflation concerns, saying, “I inherited the highest prices in the history of our country, the worst inflation in the history of our country. I'll get it down to a very low number and it's still low.”

The remarks come as diplomatic engagement intensifies over the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Thursday as diplomatic efforts intensified to revive stalled US-Iran negotiations.

The visit comes amid heightened back-channel engagement between the United States and Iran, with Pakistani officials expressing hope for a breakthrough, particularly on Tehran's nuclear programme, Al Jazeera reported.

Munir, who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The visit aims to prepare the ground for a possible second round of talks after earlier discussions ended without progress.

Key sticking points remain, including the duration of a uranium enrichment freeze and the handling of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.