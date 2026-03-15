'If He is Still Alive...': Iran Vows to Hunt Down Israeli PM Netanyahu, Says 'Will Kill Him With Full Force'

'If He Is Still Alive...': Iran's IRGC Vows to Hunt Down Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Says 'Will Kill Him With Full Force' | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to pursue Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

In a statement cited by IRNA, the Revolutionary Guards said they would continue targeting the Israeli leader.

“If the criminal Zionist prime minister is still alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC said. The threat comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Israeli PM’s Office Dismisses Rumours

The statement from the IRGC comes amid the controversy suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had been killed or injured in an Iranian strike.

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However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed viral claims circulating on social media.

Responding to the rumours, the Prime Minister’s Office said the reports were false and confirmed that Netanyahu is safe.

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“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said in a response to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency regarding the circulating claims.

‘Six Finger’ Video Controversy

The speculation started when a video address by Netanyahu on March 13 sparked a “six-finger controversy", as in one frame of the video, viewers claimed the Israeli leader appeared to have six fingers on his right hand, leading to allegations that the video might have been generated using artificial intelligence.

However, Grok, the AI chatbot on X, clarified that the extra finger appearance was a visual illusion and not evidence of a manipulated or deepfake video.

Additional speculation emerged when Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, did not post on X for several days. Some social media users interpreted the inactivity as a sign of a possible family tragedy.