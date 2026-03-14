Iran Dismisses Trump’s Kharg Island 'Totally Obliterated' Claim, Says No Oil Infrastructure Damaged

New Delhi: Iran rejects U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Kharg Island was “totally obliterated” in a major American bombing raid, reportedly asserting that no oil infrastructure was damaged in the strikes.

Local reports stressed that the attack targeted military facilities on the island rather than energy infrastructure, contradicting speculation that Iran’s oil export system had been crippled.

The response comes after Trump announced that the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a massive bombing raid on military targets on Kharg Island, describing it as one of the most powerful strikes in the region’s history.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. military had “totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

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Strategic importance of Kharg Island

Kharg Island is Iran’s most important oil export hub, handling around 90 per cent of the country’s crude oil shipments before the war.

The island hosts major oil infrastructure, including three key energy facilities, and serves as the operational base for Falati Iran Oil Company, one of the country’s largest oil producers.

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Further, its terminal is capable of loading up to 10 supertankers simultaneously, making it a crucial link in Iran’s global oil supply chain.

Iran warns of retaliation over energy infrastructure

Following the U.S. announcement, Iran’s armed forces also issued a warning that any attack on the country’s oil or energy facilities would trigger retaliatory strikes against energy infrastructure linked to companies cooperating with the United States in the region.