'If They Behave, Do A Good Job': Trump Sets Conditions For Unfreezing Iran Assets Closer To Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump has ruled out the immediate lifting of sanctions or the unfreezing of Iranian assets under any future agreement with Tehran. The move signals that one of Iran's primary demands remains unresolved, even as negotiations show signs of progress.

In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press, Trump shared that the two sides are "very close" to securing a deal. However, he made it clear that access to more than $100 billion in frozen Iranian funds will not be granted straight away. This specific issue continues to be a major sticking point in ongoing efforts to lock down a broader agreement regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Why the Frozen Assets Remain a Major Sticking Point

Trump’s stance is a significant setback for Tehran. The Iranian government has long insisted that the release of billions of dollars in overseas assets is a non-negotiable prerequisite for any meaningful breakthrough in talks.

While the US president expressed optimism about the trajectory of the negotiations, his firm position on maintaining sanctions upfront highlights the deep divisions that persist. Despite overall progress, Washington and Tehran remain fundamentally at odds over the timeline and terms of economic relief.

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On Meet the Press, Trump was explicitly asked if he would consider unfreezing these assets further down the line if an immediate release is off the table. "Yeah. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah," Trump replied.

Strict Terms for Uranium and regional Troop Presence

Beyond financial restrictions, Trump reiterated Washington's uncompromising stance on Iran's nuclear material. He stated that the United States will ensure the complete destruction of Iran's highly enriched uranium, noting that the material will either be destroyed on-site or entirely removed from Iranian territory before being eliminated.

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Addressing regional security, the US president confirmed that American troops will remain stationed in the Middle East until their mission is fully completed. He added that he does not currently view US forces in the region as being under threat. In a shift of tone regarding Tehran's leadership, Trump described Iran’s current rulers as "very smart" and "more rational" than previous administrations. He also indicated that Lebanon's participation would not be required for a short-term arrangement with Iran.

Stalled Negotiations at the 100-Day Mark

These developments arrive as the diplomatic push to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and ease Washington-Tehran tensions reaches a critical juncture. The conflict—which Trump previously predicted would end "very fast"—has now crossed the 100-day milestone. Although a ceasefire took effect on April 8, comprehensive negotiations have repeatedly stalled, leaving a permanent deal elusive.

Speaking on Friday, Trump noted that Iran had not yet agreed to a US-backed proposal designed to end the standoff, a delay he attributed to the stubborn resolve of the country's negotiators. "They're strong, they're proud, there are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice, and it takes a little while," Trump said.