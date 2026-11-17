Washington, DC: Talking about the potential threat posed by Iranian drones, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suggested that an attack targeting him could also put those around him at risk, warning a reporter that they could be caught in the attack as well. He, however, claimed that US defence systems had successfully intercepted the vast majority of Iranian drones and missiles.

He was talking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. While responding to a question about whether he was concerned about Iranian drones targeting him personally, "I'm worried about you (reporter) because if they get me, you're gone too. Look. It covers about a..." He made a circular gesture around the area where he was standing before adding, "Be careful."

Trump also took to Truth Social on Monday (local time) to defend the effectiveness of the US military's air defence operations against Iranian drones and missiles, while criticising CBS News' '60 Minutes' programme over its coverage of an Iranian attack in the early stages of the conflict.

In his post, Trump criticised the programme's new management, saying that a recent report on an attack during the initial phase of the conflict had not presented the figures correctly. "Since February 28, 2026, the start of Epic Fury, Iran has fired between 8,000 and 9,000 one-way attack drones. Only 2 of them got through, resulting in U.S. fatalities, both on the first day, hitting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," Trump said.

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He further claimed that Iran had fired approximately 2,000 ballistic missiles, of which only one had penetrated US defences and caused American fatalities in Jordan. "Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths," Trump said, praising the US Central Command's defensive measures as "historically effective".

Earlier on November 15, a CBS News '60 Minutes' investigation broadcast examined the circumstances surrounding a deadly Iranian drone attack on a US Army command post at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on March 1, in which six American soldiers were killed. The investigation featured Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the attack and filed a whistleblower complaint with the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, alleging that senior military officials had ignored warnings about inadequate protection against Iranian drone attacks.

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According to CBS News, Ramsbottom alleged that the command post lacked adequate fortifications and dedicated protection against one-way attack drones. He also claimed that the facility had no physician, no fixed medical aid station and only one ambulance. Ramsbottom told '60 Minutes' that he had raised concerns about the lack of protection before the attack but that his leadership had dismissed them. He called the incident a "tactical failure" and said the Army had not planned adequately.

The CBS investigation also reported that six soldiers had warned they had seen US intelligence indicating that Port Shuaiba was on an Iranian list of targets. The programme further examined the damage caused by Iranian strikes on US military and diplomatic facilities across West Asia.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation on Monday, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a post on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the two ministers discussed ways to resolve the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which it attributed to what it called "unprovoked US and Israeli aggression against Iran".