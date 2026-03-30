'If They Pump It, Short It': Iran's Speaker's Advice To Stock Investors On How To Make Money From Trump's Truths

Tehran: The markets in the US has been facing frequent swings, each time rising up and moving down, after every Truth Social post that Trump posts. Amid this Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has a tip for investors.

Ghalibaf said in a post on X that whenever Washington posts a Truth, it is “just a setup for profit-taking.” In an advise to investors, he said, "If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long."

However, investors should be cautioned that the pattern is based on recent episodes, and a few hunches, holding no statistical truth to it.

Here's What Ghalibaf Means

A look back at Trump's media statements and series of Truth Social posts on Iran, ever since the war broke out, suggests that every time the US President said that talks were going on "well" with Iran, and that he is postponing strikes on energy infrastructure, the markets reacted. US stocks moved up and oil prices stabilised.

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Ghalibaf was warning about such indicators. That's because though Trump indicated that tensions were easing, it is doubtful whether his statement's had any truth to it.

Instead of chasing the rally, a trader would take decisions on the assumption that the conflict in the Middle East had not been resolved, something which can prove wrong if de-escalation actually sticks.

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However, just days later, the markets took another turn. Trump came back to issuing harsh warnings against Iran and issuing threats against Iranian infrastructure. Around the same time, Israeli strikes on Tehran brought that war back into focus.

The markets reacted accordingly. Investors started selling off equities, oil surged, as the market started getting concerned over supply disruptions.