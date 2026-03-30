'Take The Oil': Trump Weighs Seizing Iran's Kharg Island As War Intensifies, Claims He Got 'Gift' From Tehran

New Delhi: Amid the war in West Asia which has entered its second month, US President Donald Trump said he wants to "take the oil in Iran" and suggested Washington could seize Iran's key oil export hub on Kharg Island, as per news reports.

Trump remarked that the United States is considering various courses of action and has not yet determined whether it will move to take control of the island, as per reports.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options," he said.

Underscoring the strategic importance of the island, Trump said, "I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily," suggesting the facility could be captured with minimal resistance.

Advertisement

Broader Objective?

Trump also openly voiced his broader objective regarding Iran's energy resources. He said, "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say, 'Why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people," while dismissing domestic criticism, adding that opponents of such a move are "stupid people," as per reports.

He further indicated that any potential operation could require a sustained US presence. " It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while, " Trump told.

Advertisement

Similarities with Venezeula?

Trump drew a parallel between this potential action and previous U.S. strategy in Venezuela. He noted that Washington’s goal had been to maintain "indefinite" control over the Venezuelan oil industry following the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro in January.

The remarks of the American commander-in-chief came after reports of Pentagon preparing plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz, though President Donald Trump has not yet approved any deployment, swept in.

The report stated any ground operation would stop short of a full-scale invasion, instead involving raids by special operations forces and conventional infantry troops, the Post said, citing unnamed officials.

Why Kharg matters?

Kharg Island sits 16 miles (26 km) ‌from Iran's coast in the northern end of the Gulf, about 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. It lies in waters deep enough to enable the docking of tankers that are too large to approach the Iranian mainland's shallow coastal waters.

The island handles 90% of Iran's ​oil exports and seizing it would give the United States the ability to severely disrupt Iran's energy trade, placing ​enormous pressure on Tehran's economy. Iran is the third largest producer in the Organization of the ⁠Petroleum Exporting Countries.

'Iranian Gift'

As the conflict in the Middle East deepens and high-stakes negotiations continue behind the scenes, Trump also claimed that Iran allowed additional oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a 'present' to Washington.

Trump said Tehran had initially permitted 10 Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to cross the crucial shipping lane, before increasing the number to 20 - a claim that has not been verified yet.

“They gave us 10. Now they’re giving 20 and the 20 have already started and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait,” Trump told, framing the move as a gesture from Iran amid ongoing indirect talks.

He added that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, had authorised the additional shipments. “He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump said.

'I do see a deal in Iran'

US President Donald Trump also said he's optimistic about a deal with Iran, citing "very good negotiations" and Iran allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "sign of respect".

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I do see a deal in Iran, yeah. Could be soon."

Conflicting claims and uncertainty

While the U.S. President’s claim that Iran offered a "present" of tanker access remains unverified, it highlights the deep uncertainty and "fog of war" currently defining the region.