Washington, DC: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Friday (local time) warned cyber criminals targeting American citizens that they would face justice, saying the agency was taking an offensive approach against cyber threats under US President Donald Trump's leadership through 'Operation Winter Shield'.

In a post on X, Patel said the operation was aimed at strengthening America's cyber defences and protecting businesses, government systems and critical infrastructure through cooperation with international partners. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this FBI is taking the fight to cybercriminals around the world,” Patel wrote.

“Through Operation Winter Shield, we’re going on offence against cyber threats, strengthening our nation’s defences, and working with our partners to protect American businesses, government systems, and critical infrastructure,” he added. “Our message is simple: If you target the American people, justice will find you,” Patel said.

Patel's remarks come amid a broader reshuffle of the Trump administration's cybersecurity leadership, with the White House naming Kirsten A. Davies on Thursday as the acting head of the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), succeeding departing director Sean Cairncross.

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As the permanent position requires confirmation by the US Senate, Davies will assume the role in an acting capacity. Cairncross had overseen federal cybersecurity policy and strategy since August 2025. In a statement issued on Thursday night, Cairncross described his tenure as an "honour of a lifetime to serve" under President Trump.

Following her appointment, Davies expressed gratitude to Trump and senior administration officials in a post on X, while outlining her vision for securing America's digital infrastructure. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also welcomed the appointment and congratulated Davies on social media. “Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director, Kirsten Davies. Look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity,” Rubio wrote.

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The leadership change comes amid a series of technological disruptions affecting multiple sectors across the US, drawing increased scrutiny of the Trump administration's approach to cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. Adding to concerns over cyber resilience, JPMorgan Chase disclosed on Thursday that third-party service providers working with the financial institution had been targeted in a cyberattack, potentially exposing personal information belonging to around 16,000 of its wealthiest customers.

According to Fox News, a ransomware group identified as n0n claimed responsibility for leaking the customer records. The incident also affected business partners associated with Visa and Mastercard, with the exposed information reportedly including email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs.

The leaked JPMorgan Chase information reportedly appeared to be linked to the bank's Reserve programme, an invitation-only Visa credit card generally requiring customers to have more than USD 10 million in assets under management. Addressing the breach on X, JPMorgan Chase confirmed that its investigation indicated that attackers had accessed marketing data held by external vendors while clarifying that its core operations remained unaffected.

“We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” the bank said in its statement.

Reassuring customers, the financial institution said the breach was unrelated to a separate service disruption experienced earlier in the week and that it would directly contact affected customers. “There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to the service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week,” JPMorgan Chase added.

While Visa indicated that the breach originated with a vendor in the Asia-Pacific region, JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard maintained that their core payment networks and card numbers had not been compromised. The incident highlights the growing trend of cybercriminals targeting third-party service providers. It follows recent reports that malware had been inserted into around 180 major websites.

The latest breach has added to a turbulent period for the US financial and technology sectors. Over the past few days, a software bug caused transaction-processing difficulties at JPMorgan Chase and several other banks, prompting the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to make inquiries to assess the impact and review customer communications, according to an industry executive.

The financial sector's difficulties follow several high-profile technology disruptions in recent weeks, including a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that disrupted air travel last week, a global email outage at Microsoft and a major cyberattack on cryptocurrency exchange Binance last month.