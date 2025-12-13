'If You've A Womb, You're A Woman': Musk's Controversial X Post Triggers Fresh Debate on Gender Identity

Washington, D.C.: World's richest man Elon Musk, whose views on transgender have always courted controversy, triggered fresh debate on Saturday by his comments on gender identity. In a post on social media platform X, the billionaire said, “If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not.”

The Tesla chief's tweet, bluntly restricting the definition of womanhood to biology, prompted mixed reactions on social media. While a section of users backed his statement as a biological definition, many others condemned it as dismissive and harmful, particularly toward transgender people.

'Evil Woke Mind Virus'

The post gained further attention as social media users revived Musk’s earlier remarks about his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. Vivian, previously known as Xavier Musk, came out as a transgender in 2022. In previous tweets on X, Musk had referred to Wilson as his son, alleging that she suffered from what he called a "tragic mental illness". He had once said, "My son Xavier is dead - killed by the woke-mind virus."

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom told a podcaster, “We're sorry that your daughter hates you, Elon.” In response, the billionaire posted on X, “My son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers."

He also claimed that he has only three daughters, named Azure, Exa and Arcadia.

Vivian Jenna Wilson has previously spoken out about her strained relationship with Musk. In an interview with NBC last year, she accused him of being largely absent from her life and said he was unkind to her during childhood because of her identity.

Gender Debate on X

Agreeing with Musk's post on the definition of woman, a man commented, “Can’t believe we are now in an era to where you had to state the obvious !!” Another said, “The richest man in the world explaining basic biology, in a statement that’s somehow disputed and controversial even among so called “educated” people, should be pinned on the timeline of humanity.”

Another social media user disagreed with Musk, saying, “Actually, this is not true, because there are women with MRKH syndrome (Mayer–Rokitansky–Küster–Hauser syndrome), in which the uterus is absent or underdeveloped from birth.”