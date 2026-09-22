‘I’m Not Running’: Trump Rules Himself Out Of 2026 Midterms, Backs GOP

Washington: Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump has ruled out running in the 2026 midterm elections, saying the Republican Party will contest the elections and that he will support its candidates.

Speaking about ongoing negotiations with Iran, Trump said Tehran may be waiting to see how he performs in the midterms before making a deal. He dismissed that consideration, stressing that he would not be a candidate in the election.

“What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide. We won in a giant landslide,” Trump said.

Trump added that he would remain in office for another two and a half years and would assist the Republican Party during the midterm election campaign.