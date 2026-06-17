‘I’m The Boss’: Trump Jokes at G7 Working Session as Leaders Back Iran Deal and Take a Harder Stance on Russia

Even at a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump made sure he was the center of attention. As leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) gathered in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Wednesday, the US president arrived late to a morning session.

“I'm the boss,” Trump declared as he walked into the room, where fellow world leaders were already seated. The unexpected comment drew laughter from those present. Macron greeted Trump with a simple, “How are you?” “Good, thank you,” Trump replied before taking his seat.

Trump’s Presence at the G7 Summit

Trump’s high-profile appearance at the three-day summit came just days after he announced a tentative peace agreement with Iran.

Because of this, French officials had plenty of reason to breathe a sigh of relief. Unlike the previous G7 summit in Canada, where Trump famously left before the event had even concluded, the US president remained for the entirety of the gathering in France and officially signed onto the final G7 communique.

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Looking to extend the hospitality, Macron also invited Trump to a private dinner at the Palace of Versailles after the summit concluded. The French President noted beforehand that the evening would be a casual affair, rather than a formal “gala” dinner.

The casual mood continued into the working sessions. As photographers briefly entered the meeting room, Trump joked with the media, asking, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It's ok with me.” The press was later ushered out so the leaders could begin their closed-door talks.

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G7 Backs Iran Breakthrough

Beyond the personal dynamics, the summit produced significant diplomatic developments. G7 leaders collectively threw their support behind Trump’s preliminary agreement with Iran.

The deal is aimed at reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz after months of severe maritime disruption. The regional issues originally escalated when the US and Israel collectively bombed Iran and assassinated several of their top officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A Harder Line on Russia and the War in Ukraine

Ukraine stood out as another major focus of the ministerial discussions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, alongside Kyiv’s closest allies, arrived at the summit with a clear mission: to convince Trump that Ukraine’s recent battlefield gains have significantly strengthened its position ahead of any future peace negotiations with Moscow.

The resulting G7 statement suggested that Kyiv's argument may finally be finding a receptive audience in Washington.

Trump himself described his meeting with Zelensky and the other world leaders as “very good”. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed to what he viewed as a noticeable shift in the US administration's foreign policy stance.