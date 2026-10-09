'Immediate Cessation': India, Liberia Strongly Condemn Attacks on Shipping, Seafarers in Black Sea, Gulf

Geneva: India and Liberia have strongly condemned a series of attacks on commercial ships and seafarers in the Gulf and its vicinity and the Black Sea over the past few days, calling for an immediate cessation of such incidents in the interest of peace and regional stability.

In a joint statement issued as co-chairs of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers (GoF on S4), the two countries described the attacks as unacceptable and said they disrupted maritime trade and cost innocent lives. "India and Liberia, as co-chairs of the Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers (GoF on S4), strongly condemn the string of unacceptable attacks that commercial ships and seafarers have been subjected to in the Gulf and its vicinity, the Black Sea, over the past few days," the joint statement said.

"These actions that disrupt maritime trade and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible. We call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interest of peace and stability in the region," it said. India and Liberia also extended their condolences to the families of seafarers who lost their lives and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the seafarers who have lost their lives and pray for early recovery of those injured," the statement added. The two countries launched the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers on September 25, 2026, and said they were ready to support greater coordination to prevent the recurrence of such attacks and safeguard seafarers' rights.

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The joint statement comes amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea that have put Indian seafarers at risk. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned attacks on three merchant vessels — the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, the Palau-flagged Able and the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio.

"We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, the Palau-flagged Able, and the Liberia-flagged Aframax Rio in the Black Sea," the MEA said. The Ministry said seven Indian nationals were among the 18 crew members aboard the Palau-flagged Able when it came under attack. Bulgarian authorities evacuated all crew members and took them to the city of Varna in Bulgaria; one Indian sailor was injured. The injured sailor was receiving medical treatment.

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"We thank the Bulgarian authorities for their valuable support," the MEA said. The Ministry also confirmed that all 23 crew members aboard the Liberia-flagged Aframax Rio, all of them Indian nationals, had been rescued following a separate attack. "All 23 crew onboard the vessel Aframax Rio are Indian nationals, and they have been rescued. We await to hear about the crew on the vessel Alfa Watan," the MEA added.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said four separate incidents involving merchant vessels had been reported in the Black Sea region over a period of 48 hours. He said three Indian nationals were aboard the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov when it came under attack. All three were safe, although one sustained injuries and was receiving medical treatment.

Jaiswal also confirmed the attack on Alfa Watan, adding that the fate of its crew remained unknown at the time of his briefing. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping remain a cause of deep concern for India," the MEA said, reiterating its call for an immediate cessation of attacks.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must end," the Ministry added. India has also maintained communication channels with both Moscow and Kyiv amid the wider security concerns surrounding maritime traffic in the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has faced heightened risks since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

The developments follow the launch of the Group of Friends by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to strengthen international cooperation on maritime safety. Speaking at a joint press conference on September 26, Jaishankar said India, a major source of seafarers, had joined hands with Liberia, which hosts the world's largest shipping registry by tonnage.

"In recent months, the world has seen unacceptable attacks on commercial shipping and merchant marines. They are legally and morally indefensible," Jaishankar said, adding, “Put simply, these attacks must stop.” Nyanti described the initiative as an action-orientated multilateral coalition within the International Maritime Organisation and the International Labour Organisation.

"We intend to use our collective weight to shape maritime policy, raise operational standards, and safeguard the men and women at sea," she said. Jaishankar also highlighted the wider implications of attacks on maritime trade, noting that shipping accounts for four-fifths of global trade and warning that such incidents threaten essential supplies, including food, fuel, fertiliser and financial services.

The Group of Friends aims to strengthen coordination among countries involved in shipping, vessel registration and crewing, while promoting the safety and security of commercial sea lanes and protecting seafarers.