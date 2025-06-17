‘Immediately Evacuate Tehran’: Trump Issues Warning as Israel-Iran Conflict Grows

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Monday called for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, warning that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. His statement comes amid ongoing military conflict between Iran and Israel, now in its fifth consecutive day.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The conflict intensified after reports emerged that an Israeli airstrike targeted Iran’s state broadcaster headquarters.

Around the same time, explosions and air defense activity were reported over Tehran and Natanz a key nuclear facility. The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog confirmed serious damage to Iran’s uranium enrichment site.

The Iranian government reported that 224 of its citizens, mostly civilians, have died in the ongoing attacks. In Israel, 24 civilian deaths were confirmed, and nearly 3,000 residents have been evacuated due to Iranian missile strikes.

President Trump has cut short his attendance at the G7 summit in Canada and is returning to the US to address the growing crisis. While other G7 leaders issued a joint call for de-escalation, Trump chose not to endorse the statement, signaling a tougher stance against Iran.

A White House official said Trump continues to receive updates from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top defense officials. Vice President JD Vance, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, and other senior aides are expected to meet with Trump upon his return.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Trump’s early departure a “positive move,” expressing hope that diplomatic efforts could prevent further escalation.

Behind the scenes, diplomatic efforts are ongoing. According to Reuters, Iran has reached out to countries like Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, asking them to urge the US to press Israel for a ceasefire. Iranian officials have indicated they are open to flexibility in nuclear negotiations if Israel halts its strikes.

“If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X (formerly Twitter). “Israel must halt its aggression. Without a total cessation, our responses will continue.”