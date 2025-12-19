'Immortal Soldier Against Fascism': Muhammad Yunus Announces National Mourning Day After Sharif Hadi's Death

New Delhi: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a one-day “national day of mourning” on Saturday after a prominent leader of Bangladesh's 2024 July Uprising, Sharif Osman Hadi was assassinated. Hadi was initially flown to Singapore for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. His death has led to full-blown protest in Dhaka, disrupting the democratic process in the country ahead of elections in February.

In his address to the nation, Yunus informed that Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan informed him about Hadi's death. He expressed his condolences and hailed Hadi, who was the spokesperson for the Inkilab Mancha, and a candidate in the February 2026 elections, as an “immortal soldier of the struggle against fascism and imperialism.”

“His passing represents an irreplaceable loss in the nation's political and democratic landscape. I pray for the forgiveness of his soul and extend my deepest condolences to his grieving wife, family members, loved ones, and colleagues,” the Chief Adviser said adding that the government will take over the responsibility for the welfare of Osman Hadi's wife and his child.

“In light of the untimely death of Martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, I am declaring a one-day national day of mourning on the coming Saturday. On this occasion, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, public and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad on Saturday,” he announced.

Yunus also announced that after Friday's Jumu'ah prayers, “special supplications and prayers will be arranged in every mosque across the country seeking forgiveness for the soul of Martyr Osman Hadi,” adding that prayers will also be organised in places of worship of other faiths.

Thanking the Singapore Government for their support, Yunus said, “They have shown utmost sincerity and professionalism in Hadi's treatment. In particular, to Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also a physician herself. She personally attended to Hadi and kept me regularly updated on his medical condition.”

Yunus assured that all perpetrators involved in the assassination will be brought to justice and no leniency will be shown to them.

Describing Hadi as a “unique symbol of protest,” Yunus said that the young leader “left behind not only a legacy of resistance but also unparalleled examples of patriotism, patience, and steadfastness.”

Urging all citizens in Bangladesh to maintain patience, he asked them to allow law enforcement agencies and other institutions conduct their investigations.

Taking a strong stand against the killers, Yunus said that any attempt to instill fear among the revolutionaries and attempting to thwart Bangladesh's democratic progress through “fear, terror, or bloodshed” will not be tolerated.

Describing Hadi's unfulfilled goal to contest in the nation's fresh elections after Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Yunus said, “It is with immense sorrow that this noble aspiration of his remains unfulfilled. The responsibility to realize his dream now rests on the shoulders of the entire nation. In the coming days, we must all move forward with patience, restraint, courage, and foresight, so that the enemies of elections and democracy—the fascist terrorist evil forces—can be decisively defeated.”

He asked all citizens to be patient, ignore misinformation and rumours, and to refrain from any hasty decisions. He asked his countrymen to stay united and take steps to establish “democracy, justice, and the rights of the common people.”

What Happened To Sharif Osman Hadi

Sharif Osman Hadi came to limelight during the July Uprising in Bangladesh which ultimately led to the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government and a ban on her party, the Awami League. He wanted to contest in the nation's first parliamentary election after Hasina's ouster as an Independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency.

However, fate took a different turn when Hadi was attacked last week on Friday while campaigning at Bijoynagar. According to reports, Hadi, who was travelling in a battery‑powered rickshaw, was shot by an assailant riding pillion on a moving motorcycle in his head. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Later that night, he was transferred to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. The next day, Hadi was flown to Singapore by an air ambulance.

According to a Bangladeshi news outlet, a statement posted on Inqilab Moncho's Facebook page, mentioned that Hadi had been 'martyred' in the so-called “struggle against Indian hegemony.”

What Led To Protests