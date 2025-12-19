Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi and Why Has His Death Triggered Violent Protests and Anti‑India Slogans Across Bangladesh? | Image: X

Sharif Osman Hadi’s death in a Singapore hospital has shaken Bangladesh and set off intense street protests across the nation. The young activist, who became a prominent voice for students and youth during last year’s movement, died from gunshot injuries a week after he was attacked in Dhaka. His supporters say he represented a new kind of leadership - outspoken, fearless, and deeply critical of India’s influence in Bangladesh.

Who Was Hadi?

Hadi was travelling in a battery‑powered auto‑rickshaw on December 12 when two men on a motorcycle followed him and one of them shot him in the head. Doctors in Dhaka said his brain stem was badly damaged. He was flown to Singapore General Hospital on December 15 for advanced treatment, but the injuries were too severe.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, “Despite the best efforts of the doctors … Hadi succumbed to his injuries.”

Hadi was being discussed as a possible candidate for the Dhaka‑8 seat in next February’s national elections. His group, Inqilab Moncho, announced his death on Facebook, calling him a “martyr” in what they described as a struggle against Indian dominance.

Why the Streets Erupted

As soon as news of his death spread, crowds gathered outside the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Protesters accused the newspapers of ignoring Hadi’s shooting and protecting political elites. Some forced their way into the buildings, and fires were seen outside. Security forces stood by but avoided using force, trying instead to calm the crowds.

Many protesters marched under the banner of “July Oikya” (July Unity), a loose alliance formed after the July 2024 uprising. They demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina - now living in India - be deported back to Bangladesh along with others who fled during the unrest.

Why Anti‑India Slogans Filled the Air

Hadi had long criticised India’s role in Bangladesh’s politics. His supporters believe India backed Hasina’s long rule and continues to influence events inside Bangladesh. During the protests, people accused certain political parties, media outlets, and officials of acting on behalf of India and working against Bangladesh’s interests.

Tensions Rising Between the Two Countries