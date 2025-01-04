Imran Khan Claims He Was Offered Three-Year Exile from Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, claimed he was offered the chance to go into exile for three years, but he declined the offer. In a post on X on Friday, the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said, “I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan.”

In a conversation with media persons at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he has been incarcerated since August 2023, Khan revealed that he had been "indirectly approached" with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

However, Khan made it clear on X that he refused the offer. "My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation." The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder further emphasized that he believes Pakistan’s decisions should be made within the country.

“However, when it comes to basic human rights, voices will naturally rise globally. Institutions like the United Nations exist for this purpose. Enlightened people all over the world raise their voices against violation of basic rights.” Khan said during this “authoritarian era”, the breach of personal freedoms, violation of fundamental legal rights, and destruction of institutions have not only disrupted the country’s social and political systems but also its legal and economic frameworks.

“The absurd manner in which Khalid Khurshid (former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister) was sentenced to 34 years in prison demonstrates that there is no rule of law in our country any more, and a terrible undeclared dictatorship prevails," he said. “Even in Musharraf’s era, we criticised military interference but never faced such oppression and fascism,” he said.

On reports that the incoming Donald Trump administration will pressure the Shehbaz Sharif government for his release, he said: “I expect Trump to remain neutral, unlike Biden who, as the world knows, influenced by General Bajwa, played a role in ousting our government through a vote of no confidence, which was blatant interference.” Regarding his party talks with the government, Khan said: “Our negotiation committee is engaging with the government. Our demands are legitimate — formation of a judicial commission on November 26, 2024 and May 9, 2023 incidents, release of political prisoners.” On May 9, 2023, Khan’s party supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, to vent their anger against the arrest of their party founder in a corruption case.

He also said the statements by the Director General ISPR (media wing of army) about the events of May 9 are untrue.

“Whoever stole the CCTV footage had orchestrated the May 9 events (attack of state and military installations). Verdicts in these cases were obtained from military courts because no one was going to demand the CCTV footage there. Our people were directly shot at and martyred on November 26. The entire truth will be revealed when transparent investigations of these two incidents are conducted.

“We have given the government a deadline of January 31. Meanwhile, our campaign to boycott remittances continues alongside negotiations. The boycott campaign can be reconsidered if the government shows that they are serious about addressing our demands,” Khan declared.

The second round of talks between the government and PTI representatives concluded on Thursday with the commitment to meet again next week in a bid to end the prevailing political tension and instability in the country.