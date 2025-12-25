Imran Khan's Former Advisor Attacked In UK Hours After Fiery Speech Against Asim Munir

London: Former Advisor to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani Minister Shahzad Akbar was attacked in the United Kingdom on Thursday. It has been claimed that the attack was carried out at the directions of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. According to reports, Akbar has suffered a fracture on his face, and is currently in hospital.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar’s recently gave a speech focusing on the dictatorial policies carried out by Asim Munir. He expressed that Asim Munir is ruling by instilling fear among people. He added that the dharnas outside the Adiala Jail and the rallies in London show that people are defying his “Kingdom of Fear”. Akbar also urged people to hold demonstrations across Europe against Munir's alleged misgovernance.

It has been reported that the attack on Akbar took place, within 24 hours of this speech, at his residence. Masked assailants reportedly broke into his house, and attacked him leaving him in a pool of blood with broken nose, jaw and broken ribs. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan Niazi and Uzma Khan, held a sit-in near Rawalpindi's Factory Naka on Tuesday, after they were denied permission to meet the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in Adiala jail.

Over the past several weeks, Imran Khan's family held protests as they have not been allowed to meet the former PM. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case. Senior PTI leaders, including provincial president Junaid Akbar and Mushtaq Ghani, also joined the sit-in protest.

Earlier on Sunday, security was ramped up in Rawalpindi ahead of the protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering at Liaquat Bagh. More than 1,300 police officers and security personnel were across Rawalpindi to maintain law and order. Citing officials, it reported that the deployment includes two superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 inspectors and station house officers, 92 upper subordinates and 340 constables.

