Imran Khan Warns Of Brain Haemorrhage, Cardiac Arrest Risk In Letter To Pakistan's Top Judges

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised concerns over his deteriorating health in Adiala Jail, warning that dangerously high blood pressure could put him at risk of a brain haemorrhage or cardiac arrest.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written an open letter to the Chief Justices of Pakistan's Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, seeking urgent medical intervention and the implementation of previous court orders concerning his treatment.

In the letter dated November 16, Khan claimed that his blood pressure had reached dangerously high levels of 192 and 193 on November 10 while he was being held in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He said doctors had warned him that he was at high risk of suffering a brain haemorrhage or cardiac arrest and that his heart had already sustained damage.

"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," Khan said in his communication, urging the judiciary to intervene before his condition deteriorated further.

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The letter was delivered to the country's top judicial authorities through his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar. Khan appealed for the implementation of existing Supreme Court orders and adequate medical facilities for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan Alleges Solitary Confinement, Denial Of Medical Care

In his letter, the former Pakistan Prime Minister alleged that he had been kept in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, with limited access to his family, lawyers and the outside world.

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He claimed that his blood pressure had progressively increased from 130 to 150 and then 170 before reaching 192 and 193 on November 10. He attributed the deterioration in his health to prolonged isolation and the alleged lack of adequate medical attention inside the prison.

Khan also alleged that prison authorities had failed to implement a Supreme Court order concerning his medical treatment and access to family members. He sought judicial intervention to ensure that previous directions were followed and that he received appropriate medical care.

The PTI founder further raised concerns about his wife's health, claiming that Bushra Bibi was also facing medical difficulties while in detention. He said that both of them should be provided proper treatment and access to necessary medical facilities.

'I Will Prove My Innocence If I Remain Alive': Imran Khan

Appealing to the judges on humanitarian grounds, Khan said he was not seeking any special favour but wanted the implementation of existing judicial orders and access to proper medical treatment.

Recalling his work in establishing hospitals to provide free treatment to people who could not afford healthcare, he said he was now seeking medical assistance for himself and his wife.

"I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions," he said.

He also maintained that he had continued to pursue legal remedies in the cases against him and wanted an opportunity to prove his innocence.

"I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive," Khan said, urging the judges to ensure that he received justice and medical attention before it was too late.