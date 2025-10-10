Imran Khan’s PTI Slams Pakistan Govt Over ‘Aggressive Stance’ On Afghanistan, Urges Diplomatic Path

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a sharp attack on the Shahbaz Sharif-led government for its recent statements suggesting possible military action against Afghanistan.



Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser said Pakistan should not resort to threats but instead work on diplomatic solutions.

“We have many complaints, I repeat, we have many complaints against the Afghan government. But the way to address this is not by issuing threats that we will attack Afghanistan,” Qaiser said.



He urged the government to utilise diplomatic channels, especially through “friendly nations like Saudi Arabia,” to resolve disputes with the Taliban administration.



“Trade, Not Threats,” Says PTI Leader

Qaiser also called on Islamabad to strengthen trade ties and reopen all 12 border trade corridors with Afghanistan, including Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angur Adda, Turkham, and Gursal.



“We should increase our trade with Afghanistan. All the corridors we have, we have about 12 corridors, business corridors, which are Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angur Adda, Turkham, Gursal Border. I mean, all the borders, we should start business on all of them,” he added.



Explosions Rock Kabul Amid Regional Tension

The comments came as multiple explosions shook Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, late Thursday night, adding to regional unease.



According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the situation is “under control,” and an investigation is underway. Witnesses reported at least two strong blasts followed by the sound of planes over District 8, an area housing key government offices and residential zones.



