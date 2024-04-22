Advertisement

Kuwait: In a first, a Hindi radio broadcast started in Kuwait, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait informed on Monday. The basic spoken language in Kuwait, situated in the northern edge of Eastern Arabia at the tip of the Persian Gulf, is Arabic language.

Lauding Kuwait's Ministry of Information for taking the initiative of broadcasting Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday, the Indian Embassy noted that this step taken will further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait! Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 on every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024, a step that will further strengthen India-Kuwait."

The Indian Embassy had stated that Indian community with a strength of around 1 million is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities.

Professionals like engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management consultants, architects; technicians and nurses; retail traders and businessmen reside in Kuwait.

India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait, and until 1961, the Indian rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait. The year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On April 17, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, called on the Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and lauded his expatriate-friendly measures instituted during his tenure and apprised him of developments in the Indian community.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Dy PM & Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Interior H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. Amb thanked the Dy PM for the expatriate-friendly measures instituted during his tenure & apprised him of developments related to the Indian community," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

(With agency inputs…)