'In Support of the People': Starlink to Provide Free Internet Across Venezuela Amid Crisis, Says Elon Musk

New Delhi: Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that his SpaceX-owned satellite internet network Starlink, will offer free broadband services to people in Venezuela until February 3, 2026, amid ongoing political instability and disruptions in the country’s communication infrastructure.

Taking to his social media platform X on Sunday, Musk posted: “In support of the people of Venezuela”, sharing an official Starlink announcement stating that its constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites will ensure continued internet connectivity for Venezuelans during a critical period.

Starlink’s announcement comes at a time when Venezuela is experiencing rapid political shifts, following the recent capture and removal of President Nicolás Maduro from power by US forces, a development that has deepened uncertainty in the South American nation.

The satellite-based internet service will remain free for users in Venezuela until February 3, according to the announcement. The move is aimed at ensuring continued connectivity at a time when access to reliable communication services has been affected in several parts of the country.

Earlier Trump also posted a photograph on Truth Social showing Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his capture. Video footage later released by the White House-affiliated Rapid Response showed Maduro in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

In the footage, he was seen wishing law enforcement authorities "Happy New Year" and "Good Night" as he was led into custody. Following the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm over the situation in Venezuela, warning that the developments could have profound implications for the wider region.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres said that, irrespective of the situation in Venezuela, such actions set a dangerous precedent and underscored the need for full respect for international law by all parties, including adherence to the UN Charter.