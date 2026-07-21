‘In Touch With Indian Partners’: Russia Reacts Day After Black Sea Missile Strike Kills 4 Indians In Ukrainian Port

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that it is in direct communication with Indian authorities following a deadly Black Sea missile strike that claimed the lives of four Indian nationals. The attack targeted a commercial cargo vessel as it departed from the Ukrainian port of Odesa, leaving at least 10 people dead, including four Indian sailors, with another Indian crew member fighting for his life.

The statement from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov came shortly after New Delhi summoned a senior Russian diplomat to voice strong objections over the fatal incident.

Russia Hits Cargo Ship Leaving Odesa

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, MV Golden Leo, with three cruise missiles on Sunday evening, July 19, 2026. The ship was carrying a 17-member crew consisting of mariners from India and Syria as it navigated out of the active conflict zone. Among the five Indian nationals on board, four were killed instantly during the strike.

Data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) indicates that the MV Golden Leo is owned and operated by Mumbai-based firm Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.

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India Summons Russian Diplomat Over Attack

Following the incident, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Vladimir Ladanov, the Russian chargé d’affaires, on Tuesday. Indian officials expressed "grave concerns" and firmly told the diplomat that targeting civilian commercial shipping and causing loss of life is "unacceptable".

In an official diplomatic statement, the ministry emphasized the broader impact on global shipping lanes:

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"Such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," the statement said.

Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, also confirmed the casualties in a post on X (formerly Twitter), detailing the tragedy on board: