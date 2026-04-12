'Inconsistent With Law & Ethics': Iran's Envoy to India Flags 'Violations of Commitments' by US Over Attacks on Lebanon

Mumbai: Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, has strongly criticised the United States and Israel, alleging that their actions in the region, particularly Israeli attacks on Lebanon, represent clear breaches of international agreements and ethical standards.

Speaking on the ongoing tensions, Motlagh stated, "... Unfortunately, as we have consistently witnessed, the US and Israel engage in breaches of agreements and violations of commitments, and their conduct runs contrary to their stated promises. Their behaviour is inconsistent with both law and ethics. I must emphasise that unethical conduct, as a result of the actions of the US and Israel, is regrettably becoming normalised and accepted..."

He further highlighted what he described as double standards on nuclear issues, saying, "The US, which possesses a substantial nuclear arsenal and is the only country to have used nuclear weapons twice against another nation, and a regime that unlawfully possesses nuclear weapons have both attacked a country such as ours... Yet, they tell us that we must not possess such capabilities... Regarding the talks, they did not even adhere to their own conditions, and the ceasefire negotiations reached a deadlock."

Iran's Consul General in Mumbai criticised the United States and Israel for escalating global tensions, stating that their actions have led to widespread disruption contrary to Iran's policy intentions.

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"All observed that in a waterway where the United States sought to overstep its bounds and violate the rights of the Iranian people through coercion and destruction, an attempt met with the resistance of the Iranian people, the repercussions were felt globally. Unfortunately, the ill-considered actions of the United States, coupled with Israeli pressure upon it, have led to the current level of global disruption and complexity. This situation runs contrary to the intentions of Iranian policymakers," Motlagh said.

He expressed regret over the failure of talks, noting, "With the rejection of Iran’s conditions and the failure of the talks, I regret to say that this situation may continue. Nevertheless, one must wait and see whether a change in the American approach will occur, or whether it will persist in obstinacy and the imposition of its will."

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The diplomat praised India, China, and Russia for their restraint, saying they have demonstrated a desire for peace by not supporting the US attack or intervening militarily.

"India, China, and Russia, by refraining from intervening in the conflict despite risks to their own interests, have demonstrated that they seek peace. They did not consider the American attack to be justified and did not support it, nor did they place themselves in a position to assist Iran militarily. Rather, they sought to promote peace and stabilise economic markets," Motlagh said.

However, he noted that these powers have so far failed to persuade Washington and called on them to do more.

"It is nevertheless expected of these three major powers that they exert influence to convince the United States to cease its warmongering and to pressure the usurping and coercive Israeli regime, which is a source of unethical conduct in the world... Ironically, today it is the United States and Israel themselves that are proposing assassination as a solution. Until these issues are addressed, the world will unfortunately continue to grapple with unrestrained conflict and warmongering," he said.