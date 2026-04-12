'Iran Is an Independent Country & Does Not Accept Imposition of Dictates': Iran's Envoy to India on Peace Talks With US

Mumbai: Iran has accused the United States of attempting to impose its terms during recent peace talks, while suggesting that Israel holds significant influence over Washington’s approach to negotiations.

Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, stated that the stalled talks reflect America’s tendency to dictate conditions rather than engage in equitable dialogue.

“This outcome reflects the method the US adopts in its diplomacy. The US seeks to dictate terms to Iran. Had Iran been willing to accept American dictates, we would not have endured forty days of conflict; neither would we have burdened ourselves, nor created difficulties for the countries of the Persian Gulf, nor for the US, nor for the Zionist regime, nor for other countries suffering economic consequences from this situation,” said Motlagh.

He emphasized Iran’s firm commitment to its sovereignty and independent decision-making.

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“From the outset, Iran has declared that it is an independent country and makes decisions based on its own national interests. Naturally, we were prepared for dialogue, and we remain ready to engage in dialogue even now. However, we do not accept the imposition of any dictates from any power in the world,” he added.

When asked whether Israel and the United States are aligned on the peace talks with Iran, the Consul General claimed that Washington appears to be operating according to Israel’s priorities.

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"An interesting point to note is that the United States appears to be operating on Israel’s wavelength. If the United States were truly the decision-maker, given that it had accepted the conditions, we should now have witnessed progress in peace negotiations,” Motlagh said.

He further alleged that Israel had pressured the US to abandon the agreed conditions and adopt Israeli demands instead.