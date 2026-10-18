India Advises its Citizens in Saudi Arabia to Take Due Precautions Amid Prevailing Situation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Amid prevailing regional tensions, India has advised its nationals residing in Saudi Arabia to exercise due precautions, move to the nearest safe place in the event of an aerial attack, and strictly refrain from filming, publishing or sharing any information, photos or videos regarding the ongoing events.

"The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is advised to take due precautions under the prevailing situation. In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Embassy officials have continued visiting hospitals where Indian nationals are receiving medical care while remaining in constant communication with their families to provide necessary support.

Flight operations remain suspended at Riyadh's international airport, while Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports remain operational despite ongoing disruptions. Indian carriers have halted flight services to and from Saudi Arabia, with the Embassy outlining alternative travel options.

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"Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia, as outlined below: Air India, Air India Express, Indigo -- until Oct 24, on all routes. Akasa Air -- until Oct 27, on all routes," it posted on X.

"Some available flight options are outlined below: Saudia: Scheduled flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas: Dammam-Delhi and Dammam-Mumbai flights (Oct 17-24); scheduled Dammam-Lucknow services continue. Flyadeal: Dammam-Mumbai flights on Oct 17-18," it added.

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Nationals requiring urgent departure have been informed that they may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to securing the requisite visas. Prospective travellers, including those planning journeys for Umrah, have been urged to factor in ongoing disruptions and potential flight cancellations that could cause extended stays, and to contact 24x7 control rooms for assistance.

Reiterating its condemnation of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, India termed them "unacceptable" while expressing solidarity with the Kingdom in defending its sovereignty.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal voiced hope that peace and normalcy would soon return to the region.

Jaiswal noted that the Indian Embassy had maintained regular contact with the diaspora and issued timely safety advisories.