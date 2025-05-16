India Allows Afghan Trucks to Enter Via Wagah Border as Special Gesture

In a significant development following the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan, eight trucks carrying dry fruits from Afghanistan crossed into India on Friday through the Attari-Wagah integrated check post, offering relief to traders who had been waiting anxiously for weeks.

The trucks were part of a larger convoy of 150 Afghan vehicles that had been stranded between Lahore and the Wagah border since April 24, after Pakistan halted trade activity in response to India's post-Pahalgam attack restrictions.

“Eight trucks have come to the Indian side. Others are expected to come soon. We thank the Governments of India, Pakistan and Afghanistan,” said BK Bajaj, president of the Indo-Foreign Chamber of Commerce.

Pressure From Afghan Side Helped Break Deadlock

The breakthrough came after a request from the Afghan embassy in Islamabad. In response, Pakistan allowed the stranded trucks—which had entered its territory before April 25—to proceed toward India, despite the broader suspension of trade.

Dry Fruit Traders Had Feared Heavy Losses

Importers in India, who had paid Afghan traders in advance, expressed relief as their perishable goods began to move again.

“Due to the closure of this route, the quality of the commodities was deteriorating. Indian importers make payment in advance to Afghan traders. We would have had to bear a huge loss if this route was not reopened,” said Mukesh Sidhwani, a dry fruit trader based in Amritsar, as per a report.

Porters at the Border Also Breathe Easier

Local porters, whose livelihoods depend on regular movement at the joint check post, welcomed the reopening.