India-ASEAN Trade Reaches $122 Billion; Stronger Ties Vital for Regional Resilience: MEA Ahead of PM Modi’s Philippines Visit

New Delhi: India’s trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has grown to approximately USD 122 billion, establishing the regional bloc as one of the country’s major trading partners, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said on Thursday.

Speaking at a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the Philippines, Tandon underlined the importance of deepening India’s strategic and economic engagement with ASEAN at multiple levels.

“Today we are trading with the entire region of approximately 122 billion, so it has also emerged as a major trading partner for India,” Tandon said.

He noted that India interacts with the grouping through meetings of heads of government, foreign ministers, senior officials and specialised sectoral dialogue mechanisms.

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“India engages with the ASEAN grouping at multiple levels, including at the highest level of heads of government – this is what the Prime Minister’s visit is all about,” he added.

Highlighting the strategic value of the relationship, Tandon said a robust partnership with ASEAN member states – both collectively and individually – would enhance resilience in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment.

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“We in India strongly believe that as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states – as a collective as well as individually – is good for both of us,” he said. “It will make us more resilient to handle the very rapid geopolitical changes that are taking place around us, and will also… contribute to peace and stability in Asia as a whole.”

Maritime cooperation forms a key pillar of the ties. Tandon pointed out that 2026 was observed as the India-ASEAN Year of Maritime Cooperation, with a series of activities organised to underscore the geographical and strategic links between the two sides.

On the ongoing review of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), Tandon said India wants the process completed as soon as possible. While multilateral negotiations involving multiple parties are inherently time-consuming, he stressed that bilateral trade facilitation and higher-quality trading arrangements continue in parallel.

“The trade interests that India has in the region are being looked after, irrespective of whether or not we have completed the review of the AITIGA process,” he said.

The remarks come ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits hosted by the Philippines in Manila under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.” The high-level meetings, beginning November 15, will focus on strengthening regional collaboration and addressing emerging challenges, including the situation in Myanmar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the engagements, which will also see the presence of several world leaders and heads of international institutions.