India Asks its Nationals in Palestine to 'Exercise Caution', Observe 'Locally Advised Safety Procedures' Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

India's Representative Office in Ramallah has urged Indian nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures amid the ongoing military tension between Israel and Iran.

It has also released a number which Indian nationals can contact in case of emergency.

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in. We remain at your disposal for any further guidance," India's Representative Office in Ramallah said in a post on its X handle.

This advisory came amid the heightened Israel-Iran tensions following Israel's strikes on Iran. On Friday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. Israel said that the purpose behind the strikes were to damage Iran's nuclear programme.

About Israel's Operation Rising Lion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike. "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."