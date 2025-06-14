Narendra Modi To Become First Indian PM To Visit Croatia And Also First In Two-Decades To Visit Cyprus: Know Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia from June 15-19, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to MEA, PM Modi will visit Cyprus on June 15-16, followed by participation in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17, and finally, an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

First Indian PM to Visit Croatia

Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Croatia. PM Modi will undertake the official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic.

His visit will mark an important milestone in the bilateral relationship. PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

First Indian PM to Visit Cyprus in Over 2 Decades

On the other hand, PM Modi's visit to Cyprus comes amid India's tensions with Turkey following its military support to Pakistan during conflict with India. He will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.

"At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus June 15-16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol," MEA said in a statement.

Cyprus lies 40 miles from the coast of Turkey and the two countries share tense relations.

Analysts see this as a big diplomatic move by Prime Minister Modi.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, as per MEA.

PM Modi's Visit to Canada for G-7

PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to participate in the G-7 Summit.

This would be PM Modi's 6th consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit.

At the Summit, PM Modi will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.