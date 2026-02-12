India, Canada Agree to Establish Liaison Officers for Better Information Flow on Security: MEA

New Delhi: India and Canada have agreed to establish liaison officers in each other's countries to facilitate a more streamlined flow of information, particularly in dealing with security-related issues related to crimes and drugs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Responding to a question by ANI regarding National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's recent visit to Ottawa, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing, said that the NSA met his Canadian counterpart as part of ongoing collaboration on security matters between the two nations.

"NSA met his counterpart as part of ongoing collaboration and cooperation that we have on security matters. This is part of our regular dialogue that we have. Both countries have agreed to establish a liaison officer so that we can have a clear and smoother flow of information, better coordination on matters of security such as crimes and drugs," Jaiswal said.

However, Jaiswal noted that there is no set timeline for appointing the liaison officers.

"Both countries have agreed that there will be liaison officers on both sides. As to when it is going to happen, I don't have a time framework in mind with me at this point in time. We will let you know once we have any update on that," he added.'

The MEA's remark comes a day after India and Canada agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers during a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, as part of the former's visit to Ottawa.

According to a MEA release, at a meeting on Saturday as part of the NSA's two-day visit to the country, both sides agreed to build on their working relationship.

As per the statement, the establishment of liaison officers is expected to streamline bilateral communications and facilitate timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

"During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships," the statement stated.

These were part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada, during which the two sides acknowledged progress on initiatives to ensure the safety and security of their citizens and agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement priorities.