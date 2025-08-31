'India-China Must Be Partners, Not Rivals; Shouldn't Let Border Issue Define Ties': Chinese Foreign Ministry Post Modi-Xi Talks

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement on the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Tianjin Guest House.

Key Points of Xi Jinping During the Meeting:

According to the statement, during the meeting, the Chinese President acknowledged the restart of China-India relations and "continuous progress" made by the two countries to improve ties following the meeting of Xi Jinping and PM Modi in October, 2024 in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"China and India, two ancient Eastern civilizations, are the world's two most populous countries, and important members of the Global South...Being good-neighborly friends and partners for mutual success, and achieving a "Dancing of the Dragon and the Elephant" should be the right choice for both China and India," the statement read.

Jinping emphasised that both the nations should handle their relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and use the opportunity of the Tianjin summit to ensure stable development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry listed four important points placed by Jinping during the meeting with PM Modi.

1. India-China Must Be Partners, Not Rivals

"First, they should strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust. As long as they remain committed to the overarching principle of being partners, not rivals, and providing development opportunities, not threats, for each other, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily," said Xi Jinping as per the ministry statement.

2. India-China Should Focus on Development As Their Greatest Common Denominator

"Second, they should expand exchanges and cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Both China and India are at a critical stage of development and revitalization. They should focus on development as their greatest common denominator, supporting, promoting, and achieving mutual success," the Chinese Foreign ministry statement read.

3. India-China Shouldn't Let Border Issue Define Ties

"Third, they should accommodate each other's concerns and uphold harmonious coexistence. The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advocated by the older generation of leaders of China and India over 70 years ago, must be cherished and promoted. They should work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship," Jinping said.

4. India-China Must Promote Multipolar World

"Fourth, they should strengthen multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests. We must jointly demonstrate historical responsibility, uphold multilateralism, strengthen communication and cooperation on major international and regional issues, defend international fairness and justice, work together to promote a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations, and make due contributions to maintaining peace and prosperity in Asia and the world," read the Chinese ministry statement.

Key Points of PM Narendra Modi During the Meeting:

According to the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too acknowledged that his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year charted the course for the development of India-China relations.

1. India-China Are Partners With Far More Consensus than Differences

"India-China relations have returned to a positive track, the border remains peaceful and stable, and direct flights are about to resume. These achievements will not only benefit the people of both countries but also the world," PM Modi said during the meeting.

"India and China are partners, not adversaries, with far more consensus than differences. India is willing to view and develop bilateral relations from a long-term perspective. Faced with high uncertainty in the global economy, it is crucial for India and China, as important global economies, to strengthen cooperation," the Indian Prime Minister said.

2. India To Work With China Towards Mutually Acceptable Solution to Border Issue

"India is willing to work with China to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution to the border issue," PM Modi said as per the Chinese ministry statement.

3. India-China Bilateral Relations Will Not Be Influenced By Third Parties

"Both India and China uphold strategic autonomy and independent diplomacy, and their bilateral relations will not be influenced by third parties. Cooperation between the two countries will make the 21st century truly an Asian century, and together, the two sides will strengthen the power of multilateralism in international affairs," Prime Minister Modi said during his talks with President Xi Jinping.

About PM Modi's China Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to China to attend the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit scheduled for August 31 to September 1, 2025 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Modi’s last visit to China was in June 2018 for the SCO summit.

This visit comes amid improving India-China ties, strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Recent visits by Indian officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, to China, as well as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India, signal a thaw. India has resumed issuing visas to Chinese citizens and restarted the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Discussions on resuming direct flights, paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, are also underway.