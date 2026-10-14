'India Committed To Constructive & Forward-Looking Strategic Partnership With Canada': PM Modi After Meeting Anita Anand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New Delhi and discussed further strengthening of India-Canada ties.

PM Modi and the Canadian FM held a "productive discussion" on topics of bilateral significance, including trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people ties.

During the talks, PM Modi highlighted India's committment towards a forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada.

"Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in New Delhi and reviewed the bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions including trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

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They also exchanged views on ongoing regional developments and advancing the Strategic Partnership between India and Canada.

"Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress in our ties across trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership," he said in an X post.

The meeting comes as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand touched down in India on Tuesday, highlighting sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in bilateral ties.

"A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand, on her visit to India. This is the third visit to India by Minister Anand since June 2025, reflecting the sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in India-Canada relations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to build on the recent progress and further advance our bilateral partnership," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, also held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, agreeing on the need to capitalise on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties while pursuing tangible results across vital sectors.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," PM Modi wrote on X following the phone call.

"Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world," he added.

Building on this high-level diplomatic momentum, the conversation took place shortly after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, to discuss advancing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Sharing highlights from the engagement, Goyal posted on X, "Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access and unlocks new trade and investment opportunities. Confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity."

Sidhu is leading Canada's largest corporate delegation to visit India in three decades, featuring approximately 300 delegates set to examine joint ventures across pivotal sectors as both nations progress with CEPA negotiations.