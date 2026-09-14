India Condemns Attack on Commercial Vessel Off Oman Coast; 13 Indians Rescued, 1 Missing

New Delhi: India on Sunday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, saying 13 of the 14 Indian crew members onboard have been rescued while search and rescue operations continue for the one missing Indian national.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far. Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Embassy of India in Oman also said that search and rescue operations for 13 Indian nationals had been completed and that they had been safely shifted ashore. “The Mission is closely monitoring the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for the 14 Indian nationals on board the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia. SAR operations for 13 Indian nationals have been completed, and they have been shifted ashore safely. The Omani authorities are continuing SAR efforts for the one missing crew member. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The MEA said the Indian Embassy is “proactively coordinating” with Omani authorities in the ongoing operation and thanked Oman for its support in rescuing the Indian nationals. India also reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region and urged all sides to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace.

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“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable,” the MEA said. The attack comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, even as BRICS nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the UAE, have called for de-escalation and peace in the region.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted by BRICS leaders on Saturday, expressed “deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia” and called for “maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.” The declaration also called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States.

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BRICS further called for dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding that would contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region, while stressing the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with applicable international law.

India’s statement on the MT El Gaia incident comes as New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised the importance of safe navigation, uninterrupted commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers amid the ongoing regional tensions.