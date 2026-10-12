Two Indian Seafarers Missing After Strait of Hormuz Ship Attacks; India Calls for Immediate De-Escalation

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday condemned attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region, including a drone attack on tanker MT Petro Dolphin that left two Indian seafarers missing, and called for immediate de-escalation and resolution of the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a statement issued on October 11, the MEA said MT Petro Dolphin was reportedly struck by a drone, while MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was hit by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard. "We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region on 11 October 2026. MT PETRO DOLPHIN was reportedly struck by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard reported missing. MT VALTHERA, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, was struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire onboard," the MEA said.

"All 11 Indian seafarers onboard MT VALTHERA are reported to be safe," it added. The ministry said the Embassy of India in Muscat was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies for the rescue of missing Indians and to provide all possible assistance to the Indian crew.

"The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India. The recurring attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation," the MEA said. The ministry reiterated the need for an immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Advertisement

"India reiterates the need for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld," the statement added.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) on Monday sought an urgent status update on two Indian seafarers reported missing after a drone attack on the commercial vessel MT Petro Dolphin in the Strait of Hormuz region, urging authorities to confirm their whereabouts and provide support to their families.

Advertisement

In a post on X, FSUI identified the vessel as Nicaragua-flagged, which was struck by a drone near Oman's Sohar Anchorage on October 11. FSUI had also identified the missing seafarers as Bir Bahadur Yadav and Amit Singh and called for immediate clarification on their status, while raising concerns over the safety of seafarers operating in the region.

"Awaiting urgent status update on 2 missing Indian seafarers from MT Petro Dolphin. The Nicaragua-flagged tanker was hit by a drone attack on 11 Oct at Sohar, Anchorage, Oman. 12 crew onboard; 2 remain missing: Bir Bahadur Yadav & Amit Singh. How many warnings from your side @CENTCOM???? FSUI calls for immediate confirmation of their status, full support for families & protection of seafarers in the region," the post read.

Earlier, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said nine Indian crew members aboard MT PETRO DOLPHIN had been rescued and were safe, while search-and-rescue operations were underway to locate the two missing Indian nationals. In a post on X, Sonowal said the Nicaragua-flagged tanker, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage on October 11.

“Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he said.

The Embassy of India in Oman said it was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the concerned authorities. "The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT PETRO DOLPHIN, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing. The Embassy is in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities," the Embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region and confirmed that two of the 11 Indian seafarers aboard MT Petro Dolphin were reported missing following the drone strike. In its statement, the MEA also reported an attack on MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, which was struck by an unknown projectile, triggering a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard MT Valthera were reported safe.

The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Muscat was coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies to facilitate the rescue of the missing seafarers and provide assistance to the Indian crew.

India also reiterated its call for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict, stressing the need to protect commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure. "Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld," the MEA said.