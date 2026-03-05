Updated 5 March 2026 at 17:01 IST
India Condoles Iran Supremo Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination
New Delhi: India on Thursday condoled the death of the Republic of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed the joint US-Israel airstrikes on Tehran. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, five days after the Ayatollah was assassinated.
Developing…
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 16:49 IST