Updated 5 March 2026 at 17:01 IST

India Condoles Iran Supremo Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

India on Thursday condoled the death of the Republic of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed the joint US-Israel airstrikes on Tehran. The condolences by India comes five days after the Iranian supremo was assassinated.

Nidhi Sinha
New Delhi: India on Thursday condoled the death of the Republic of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed the joint US-Israel airstrikes on Tehran. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, five days after the Ayatollah was assassinated.

Developing…

Published On: 5 March 2026 at 16:49 IST