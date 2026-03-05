Updated 5 March 2026 at 17:07 IST
'No One Wants To Fight For Israel': Ex-Mariner Dragged Out Of US Senate, Arm Broken For Anti-Israel Protest
A man was dragged out of the US Senate on Wednesday by security forces for protesting against the US-Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Washington DC: A man was dragged out of the US Senate on Wednesday by Capitol Police for protesting against the US-Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran. This came as his anti-Iran outburst interrupted the proceedings of the Senate during an Armed Services subcommittee session. A video of the incident showed the protester shouting "No on wants to fight for Israel" as police forcefully dragged him out of the room.
The protester has been identified as former U.S. Mariner named Brian McGinnis and a Senate candidate from North Carolina.
