India 'Deeply Concerned' Over Iran-Israel Tensions, Calls for 'Dialogue and Diplomacy'

New Delhi: Amid a sharp escalation in hostilities in West Asia following joint US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran's retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued its first official statement on Saturday, calling for immediate de-escalation.

The MEA expressed worry over the "recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region," which have involved direct military actions targeting leadership sites, military facilities, and reportedly civilian areas, including reports of casualties at an elementary school in southern Iran.

In the statement, the ministry urged "all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians." It emphasized that "dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues," while stressing the importance of respecting "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

The response comes as the conflict has drawn in multiple actors, with explosions reported in Tehran, northern Israel, and U.S. military bases in Gulf countries such as Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait. President Donald Trump described the US involvement as "major combat operations," aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear and missile programs, while Israeli officials framed their strikes as pre-emptive against existential threats.

India's statement highlights the government's focus on civilian protection and peaceful resolution amid fears of a broader regional war. The MEA added that Indian missions across the region are actively coordinating with Indian nationals, issuing advisories to "remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance."

The advisory underscores concerns for the safety of the Indian diaspora in affected areas, including students and workers in Iran and neighboring countries. Reports have emerged of Indian citizens in Tehran appealing for assistance as tensions mount.

