Israeli Media Reports Say Iran Strikes 'Highly Successful' Against President, Top Commanders; Khamenei Assassination Targeted

Tel Aviv: In the major escalation of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Israeli forces launched preemptive airstrikes on multiple high-value targets across Iran on Saturday, including sites linked to the country's top political and military leadership.

Israeli media, citing unnamed security sources, reported a high degree of success in operations aimed at senior figures. Channel 12 television stated that the strikes achieved "very high success" in targeting Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and key senior commanders, with Israel expressing satisfaction over the initial results. The assessment, broadcast under military censorship guidelines, focused on efforts to disrupt the Iranian regime's leadership structure.

Reports from Israeli officials and outlets, including Ynet and The Times of Israel, said that the opening wave of attacks deliberately targeted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Pezeshkian. Strikes reportedly hit near Khamenei's office complex in central Tehran, producing visible plumes of smoke, and the president's residence, as part of a broader effort involving nearly 30 sites nationwide. Some accounts describe the operation is aimed at neutralizing perceived existential threats from Iran's missile capabilities and regime apparatus.

Iranian authorities swiftly pushed back against claims of leadership losses. State-affiliated media, including Tasnim and Mehr news agencies, confirmed that President Pezeshkian is "safe and in full health." Reports also indicated that Supreme Leader Khamenei had been relocated to a secure location prior to the strikes, avoiding any direct impact on his position. Iranian officials described the attacks as aggressive provocations and vowed a strong retaliatory response, with some sources hinting at preparations for further escalation.

The strikes mark a significant intensification in the shadow war between Israel and Iran, coming amid stalled nuclear negotiations and regional tensions. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz characterized the operation as necessary "to remove threats," while explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities including Tabriz, Qom, and Isfahan.Casualties and full damage assessments remain unclear, with conflicting narratives emerging from both sides. Israeli sources emphasize precision in degrading command structures, while Iran denies major leadership disruptions and highlights defensive measures.

As sirens sounded in Israel anticipating potential Iranian missile retaliation, the international community watches closely for signs of broader conflict. Both nations appear braced for further developments in what could become a pivotal chapter in Middle East hostilities.